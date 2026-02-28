TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF (BATS:JANZ) Shares Down 0.4% – Here’s What Happened

TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF (BATS:JANZ – Get Free Report) traded down 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $38.00 and last traded at $38.16. 14,033 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 9,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.32.

The company has a market cap of $25.95 million, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.03.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th were given a $0.5414 dividend. This represents a yield of 141.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF ( BATS:JANZ Free Report ) by 111,160.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,116 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.64% of TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

The TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF (JANZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period with uncapped gains, subject to strategy costs. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. JANZ was launched on Dec 31, 2020 and is managed by TrueShares.

