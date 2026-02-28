TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF (BATS:JANZ) Shares Down 0.4% – Here’s What Happened

TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF (BATS:JANZ – Get Free Report) traded down 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $38.00 and last traded at $38.16. 14,033 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 9,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.32.
TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF Stock Down 0.4%
The company has a market cap of $25.95 million, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.03.
TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th were given a $0.5414 dividend. This represents a yield of 141.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 24th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF
The TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF (JANZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period with uncapped gains, subject to strategy costs. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. JANZ was launched on Dec 31, 2020 and is managed by TrueShares.
