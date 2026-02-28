TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF (BATS:MAYZ) Shares Down 0.4% – Here’s What Happened

TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF (BATS:MAYZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $33.34 and last traded at $33.44. Approximately 3,918 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 2,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.58.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF Trading Down 0.4%

The company has a market cap of $9.36 million, a P/E ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.58.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.7203 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 213.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 24th.

About TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF

The TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF (MAYZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period with uncapped gains, subject to strategy costs. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. MAYZ was launched on Apr 30, 2021 and is managed by TrueShares.

