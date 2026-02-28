Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA) Receives $22.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.80.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZVRA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Zevra Therapeutics from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. HC Wainwright set a $26.00 price target on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Zevra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Zevra Therapeutics from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ ZVRA opened at $8.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $502.74 million, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.09. Zevra Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.19 and a 12-month high of $13.16. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 8.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

In other news, SVP Timothy J. Sangiovanni sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total transaction of $27,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 29,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,636.20. This represents a 9.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Neil F. Mcfarlane sold 91,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total value of $853,580.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 364,350 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,603. This trade represents a 19.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 114,158 shares of company stock valued at $1,062,878 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZVRA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Zevra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $8,676,000. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 60.8% during the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,958,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,253,000 after purchasing an additional 740,584 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,574,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,168,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,720,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zevra Therapeutics by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,971,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,753,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. 35.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy. The company is also developing Celiprolol, a prodrug product candidate that is under Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of vascular Ehlers Danlos syndrome.

