Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG) Short Interest Update

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 30,252 shares, an increase of 207.1% from the January 29th total of 9,852 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 345,051 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 345,051 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Trading Up 0.4%

NBXG traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,712. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $15.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.61.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 297.5% in the third quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 836,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,866,000 after purchasing an additional 626,077 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,265,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,478,000 after purchasing an additional 577,847 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 946,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,826,000 after buying an additional 395,994 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $3,456,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the 4th quarter worth $2,453,000.

The Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund (NYSE:NBXG) is an actively managed, closed-end fund dedicated to investing in companies driving the evolution of global connectivity infrastructure. Launched in February 2024 by Neuberger Berman, NBXG seeks total return by building a diversified portfolio of equity and equity-related securities in firms involved in 5G networks, fiber-optic systems, satellite communications, data centers, cloud computing, and other emerging technologies that support faster and more reliable digital connections.

Under its investment strategy, NBXG allocates capital across hardware and software providers, telecommunications carriers, semiconductor manufacturers, and equipment suppliers that benefit from the rollout and expansion of next-generation networks.

