Sanmina Corporation $SANM Shares Purchased by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,492 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $6,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the second quarter worth approximately $63,671,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Sanmina in the third quarter valued at $61,946,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Sanmina by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,251,678 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $122,452,000 after acquiring an additional 372,829 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sanmina during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,933,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Sanmina by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,231,884 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $120,515,000 after acquiring an additional 213,025 shares in the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SANM opened at $155.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.04. Sanmina Corporation has a one year low of $63.67 and a one year high of $185.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 2.47%.Sanmina’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Sanmina has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.550 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sanmina Corporation will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

SANM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 16th. Zacks Research raised Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Sanmina to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.00.

In related news, Director David V. Hedley III sold 1,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $166,205.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,045.40. This represents a 13.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.45, for a total value of $519,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 33,981 shares in the company, valued at $5,044,479.45. The trade was a 9.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 15,291 shares of company stock valued at $2,393,988 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Corporation is a leading global electronics manufacturing services (EMS) provider specializing in the design, production and end-to-end supply chain solutions for complex electronic products. Founded in 1980, the company has built a reputation for delivering high-reliability manufacturing across a wide range of industries, including communications, computing, aerospace and defense, medical, automotive and industrial sectors.

Sanmina’s core offerings encompass product design and engineering support, precision PCB fabrication and assembly, system integration, testing, and final system deployment.

