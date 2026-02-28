Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Receives Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in a report published on Friday,MarketScreener reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on Netflix from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Netflix from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $110.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Netflix from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.91.

Get Netflix alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Netflix

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $11.65 on Friday, hitting $96.24. 200,367,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,207,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.52. Netflix has a 12 month low of $75.01 and a 12 month high of $134.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.71.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Netflix had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 24.30%.The firm had revenue of $12.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.760 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $2,273,450.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 122,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,166,933.60. This trade represents a 18.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 390,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total transaction of $32,696,821.10. Following the sale, the director owned 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,502.20. This represents a 99.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,399,163 shares of company stock valued at $129,899,103. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Netflix

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,521,322 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $46,183,983,000 after purchasing an additional 142,238 shares during the period. CIBC Capital Markets Europe S.A. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 171.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Capital Markets Europe S.A. now owns 66,503 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $79,732,000 after buying an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.6% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 302,182 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $362,292,000 after buying an additional 18,837 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 64.6% in the third quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 177,297 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $212,565,000 after buying an additional 69,570 shares during the period. Finally, Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,973,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company’s primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.