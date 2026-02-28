Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Huber Research

Huber Research upgraded shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Netflix from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down from $112.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, New Street Research lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.91.

Get Netflix alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Netflix

Netflix Trading Up 13.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $11.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.24. 200,367,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,207,788. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $406.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.08, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.52. Netflix has a 1-year low of $75.01 and a 1-year high of $134.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Netflix had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 43.26%. The firm had revenue of $12.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.760 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Netflix will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,727 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total value of $464,230.62. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 316,100 shares in the company, valued at $25,623,066. This trade represents a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 9,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $751,584.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 73,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,996,669.49. The trade was a 11.14% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,399,163 shares of company stock valued at $129,899,103. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in Netflix by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 885.2% in the 4th quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 266 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

About Netflix

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company’s primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.