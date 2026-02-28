US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of US Foods in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $94.00 price target on shares of US Foods and gave the company a “mixed” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of US Foods from $95.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of US Foods in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.33.

Get US Foods alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on USFD

US Foods Price Performance

USFD traded up $1.21 on Thursday, hitting $96.57. 2,360,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,356,756. US Foods has a fifty-two week low of $57.36 and a fifty-two week high of $102.13. The stock has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. US Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.696-4.935 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that US Foods will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other US Foods news, insider James David Works, Jr. sold 65,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total value of $6,344,935.24. Following the sale, the insider owned 88,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,510,747.52. The trade was a 42.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On US Foods

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USFD. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in US Foods by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Choreo LLC lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 8.8% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in US Foods by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

US Foods (NYSE: USFD) is a leading foodservice distributor in the United States that supplies a wide range of products and services to professional food operators. The company provides fresh, frozen and dry food items as well as non-food restaurant supplies and kitchen equipment. Its customer base includes independent restaurants, multi-unit chains, healthcare and senior living facilities, hospitality businesses, government and educational institutions, and other foodservice operators.

Beyond commodity and branded food products, US Foods offers value-added solutions designed to help customers run their businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.