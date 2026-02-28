Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 45.13% and a return on equity of 36.18%. The firm had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 0.6%

TSM traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $374.48. 9,161,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,162,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $337.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $297.66. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a one year low of $134.25 and a one year high of $390.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a $0.9503 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSM. Quattro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Strategic Advocates LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Sunday, December 7th. Argus raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Zacks Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. TD Cowen upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $391.43.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

