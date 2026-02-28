Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (JRI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on April 1st

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1335 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd.

NYSE JRI traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.28. The stock had a trading volume of 298,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,836. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 52-week low of $10.59 and a 52-week high of $14.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.38 and a 200 day moving average of $13.62.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE: JRI) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company managed by Nuveen Advisors, LLC. The fund seeks to deliver a combination of income and capital growth by investing primarily in securities tied to real assets, including real estate investment trusts, infrastructure funds, master limited partnerships and other real asset-related equities. Launched on March 1, 2007, JRI provides investors with exposure to physical assets that can serve as an inflation hedge while pursuing consistent distribution streams.

The fund employs an active, research-driven approach to portfolio management, targeting high-quality issuers whose businesses benefit from long-term demand trends in sectors such as utilities, energy infrastructure, transportation and agriculture.

