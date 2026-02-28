Intech Investment Management LLC Has $8.94 Million Stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. $TEVA

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 442,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,938 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $8,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 97.0% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 257.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 246.0% during the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 54.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on TEVA shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.56.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of TEVA stock opened at $33.85 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $12.47 and a fifty-two week high of $37.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.70.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.31. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 46.28% and a net margin of 8.16%.The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.570-2.770 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Mark Sabag sold 216,892 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $6,231,307.16. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 52,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,748.44. The trade was a 80.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Daniell sold 115,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total transaction of $3,311,622.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 48,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,387,653.12. The trade was a 70.47% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 422,060 shares of company stock worth $12,254,965 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

(Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA) is an Israeli multinational pharmaceutical company and one of the world’s largest manufacturers of generic medicines. The company’s core activities include the development, production and marketing of generic pharmaceuticals alongside a portfolio of specialty branded medicines. Teva supplies finished dosage forms and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) to markets around the globe and operates manufacturing and research facilities in multiple countries.

Teva’s product range covers oral solids, injectables, inhalation products and other dosage forms across therapeutic areas such as central nervous system disorders, respiratory, oncology, pain and infectious disease.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.