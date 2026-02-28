Site Centers (NYSE:SITC) Lowered to “Neutral” Rating by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Site Centers (NYSE:SITC – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Site Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Site Centers in a report on Monday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $10.83.

Site Centers Price Performance

SITC stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.15. 2,196,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,708. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Site Centers has a 1-year low of $5.97 and a 1-year high of $14.24. The company has a market cap of $322.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.09.

Site Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $2.79. The company had revenue of $17.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.39 million. Site Centers had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 156.72%. On average, analysts anticipate that Site Centers will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Site Centers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th.

Institutional Trading of Site Centers

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new position in Site Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Site Centers by 1,792.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Site Centers by 4,078.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Site Centers by 380.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 5,535 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund PDN bought a new stake in shares of Site Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Site Centers

Site Centers (NYSE:SITC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the ownership, management and development of grocery-anchored shopping centers. The company’s portfolio comprises open-air retail properties that primarily serve daily needs tenants and national retailers. By concentrating on neighborhood and community shopping centers, Site Centers aims to provide stable occupancy levels and resilient income streams driven by essential services such as supermarkets, pharmacies and convenient dining options.

Originally known as DDR Corp., the company rebranded as Site Centers in 2021 to emphasize its strategic focus on high-quality retail assets and long-term value creation.

