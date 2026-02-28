Primecap Management Co. CA Has $18.91 Million Stock Position in Tronox Holdings PLC $TROX

Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Tronox Holdings PLC (NYSE:TROX – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,704,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 452,000 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Tronox were worth $18,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tronox during the first quarter worth $1,188,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tronox by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 70,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Tronox by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 366,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 41,092 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tronox by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 118,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 57,237 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Tronox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. 73.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tronox Stock Performance

TROX opened at $7.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.46. Tronox Holdings PLC has a 52-week low of $2.86 and a 52-week high of $8.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.13 and its 200-day moving average is $4.72.

Tronox Announces Dividend

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $730.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.22 million. Tronox had a negative return on equity of 14.75% and a negative net margin of 16.22%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tronox Holdings PLC will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -6.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TROX. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Tronox from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Tronox in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tronox in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Tronox from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Tronox in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.30.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc is a vertically integrated global producer of titanium dioxide (TiO₂) pigment and specialty materials. The company’s operations encompass the full supply chain for TiO₂, from mining and processing titanium-bearing ores—such as ilmenite and rutile—to the production of high-purity pigment for use in paints, coatings, plastics, paper and other industrial applications. In addition to TiO₂, Tronox’s product portfolio includes zircon, rare earth byproducts and other specialty minerals that serve a range of industrial markets.

Tronox operates a network of mines, processing facilities and pigment plants located across North America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia and South Africa.

