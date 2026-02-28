BlackBerry Limited $BB Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its stake in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,994,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206,900 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $14,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewGen Equity Long Short Fund purchased a new position in BlackBerry in the second quarter valued at $12,366,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,748,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,126,000 after acquiring an additional 751,216 shares in the last quarter. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,160,000. Advisory Resource Group purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the 2nd quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in BlackBerry by 137.1% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,788,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

BlackBerry Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of BB opened at $3.40 on Friday. BlackBerry Limited has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $5.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 113.20 and a beta of 1.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

BlackBerry ( NYSE:BB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. BlackBerry had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $141.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.54 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. BlackBerry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.140-0.160 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.030-0.050 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Tim Foote sold 28,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total value of $109,252.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 41,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,011.32. The trade was a 40.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Joseph Giamatteo sold 231,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total value of $885,342.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 599,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,289,138.82. The trade was a 27.89% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 364,881 shares of company stock worth $1,400,034. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BB shares. TD Securities raised BlackBerry to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Friday, December 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Zacks Research lowered shares of BlackBerry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.10.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BlackBerry

BlackBerry Profile

(Free Report)

BlackBerry Limited, formerly known as Research In Motion (RIM), is a Canadian enterprise software and cybersecurity company based in Waterloo, Ontario. Since its founding in 1984, the firm has evolved from a pioneer in mobile devices into a specialist in secure communications, endpoint management, and embedded systems software. BlackBerry’s core mission today centers on delivering security-first solutions that protect critical data and infrastructure across diverse industries.

At the heart of BlackBerry’s offerings is the BlackBerry Spark® platform, which combines unified endpoint management (UEM), secure communications, and artificial intelligence–driven threat detection into a single framework.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.