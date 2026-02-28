9F Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:JFU) Short Interest Down 38.2% in February

9F Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:JFU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,860 shares, a decline of 38.2% from the January 29th total of 3,009 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,387 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 10,387 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

9F Trading Up 4.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:JFU opened at $4.55 on Friday. 9F has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $9.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.52.

9F (NASDAQ:JFU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 3rd. The company reported $9.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.62 million for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of 9F in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About 9F

9F Inc (NASDAQ: JFU) is a China-based financial technology company that provides a suite of online financial services aimed at individual and institutional investors. Leveraging proprietary risk management and data analytics capabilities, the company primarily engages in asset management, consumer finance, and supply chain finance. Its technology-driven platform enables users to access diversified investment products, manage credit risk, and participate in secondary market trading through an integrated digital interface.

The company’s product offerings include online wealth management solutions, microloans, small- and medium-enterprise (SME) financing, and credit management services.

Further Reading

