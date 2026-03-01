Smithfield Foods (NASDAQ:SFD) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Smithfield Foods (NASDAQ:SFD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Smithfield Foods in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smithfield Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.90.

Shares of SFD opened at $24.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion and a PE ratio of 11.21. Smithfield Foods has a one year low of $18.43 and a one year high of $26.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.17.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Smithfield Foods by 76.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Smithfield Foods by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Smithfield Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Smithfield Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Smithfield Foods in the second quarter valued at about $30,000.

Smithfield Foods, Inc (NASDAQ: SFD) is one of the world’s largest pork processors and hog producers. Founded in 1936 in Smithfield, Virginia, the company has grown from a regional ham producer into a fully integrated food company offering a broad range of fresh pork, value-added meats and prepared foods. Its product portfolio includes bacon, ham, sausage, ribs and deli meats marketed under well-known brands such as Smithfield®, Nathan’s Famous® and Eckrich®.

Smithfield operates a network of hog production facilities, processing plants and distribution centers across the United States, Europe and Latin America.

