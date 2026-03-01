Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. $FANG

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 396,717 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 9,851 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.14% of Diamondback Energy worth $56,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 198 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Diamondback Energy news, Director Charles Alvin Meloy sold 60,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.12, for a total transaction of $9,764,677.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 982,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,220,806.72. This represents a 5.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fang Holdings Lp Sgf sold 1,000,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.88, for a total value of $162,880,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 98,686,727 shares in the company, valued at $16,074,094,093.76. This represents a 1.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,438,516 shares of company stock worth $225,026,921. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 4.3%

Shares of FANG opened at $174.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 0.63. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.00 and a 12 month high of $177.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $158.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.26). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 71.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 27th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen raised shares of Diamondback Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $173.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Monday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.86.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc (NASDAQ: FANG) is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the development, exploration and production of unconventional resources in the Permian Basin. Headquartered in Midland, Texas, the company concentrates its operations in the core Midland and Delaware sub‑basins of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, where it pursues contiguous acreage positions to support repeatable drilling programs.

Diamondback’s activities span the upstream value chain, including leasehold acquisition, well planning, drilling, completion and production optimization.

