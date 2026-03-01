Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $41.01 Million Position in Gartner, Inc. $IT

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,068 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.21% of Gartner worth $41,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IT. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Gartner by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Gartner by 2.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 2.7% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Gartner from $300.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Gartner from $260.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Gartner in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $204.00 price target on shares of Gartner in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Gartner in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gartner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.70.

NYSE IT opened at $157.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $206.80 and a 200-day moving average of $230.22. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.18 and a 1-year high of $499.72.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 102.20% and a net margin of 11.22%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.45 earnings per share. Gartner has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.300- EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.56, for a total value of $84,982.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,375.44. This trade represents a 8.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen G. Pagliuca acquired 43,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $229.57 per share, with a total value of $9,940,381.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 111,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,622,996.41. This trade represents a 63.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gartner, Inc is a global research and advisory firm that provides insights, advice and tools for leaders in IT, finance, HR, customer service and other business functions. Founded in 1979 and headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Gartner specializes in helping organizations make informed decisions about technology, operations and strategy through a combination of published research, advisory services, consulting, executive programs and events.

The company’s offerings include proprietary research reports, market forecasts, and analytical frameworks that are widely used by technology buyers and vendors.

