Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. $CBOE

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.20% of Cboe Global Markets worth $51,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.5% during the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.2% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.3% in the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.7% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CBOE opened at $299.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $269.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.55. The company has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.36. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.88 and a 1 year high of $303.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.11. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.02%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Allen Wilkinson sold 248 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.79, for a total transaction of $72,611.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,043.90. The trade was a 37.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.36, for a total transaction of $428,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,598.96. This represents a 23.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 5,695 shares of company stock worth $1,628,981 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CBOE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $257.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Loop Capital set a $317.00 price objective on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $303.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $221.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.00.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ: CBOE) is a global market infrastructure company that operates a family of exchanges and trading venues across listed derivatives, cash equities and foreign exchange. Its product suite includes options and futures markets, multiple U.S. equities exchanges, a derivatives exchange for volatility and other products, proprietary benchmark indexes (notably the Cboe Volatility Index, or VIX), market data and analytics, and trading technology and connectivity services. Cboe also provides market-access and order-routing tools used by broker-dealers, institutional investors and professional traders.

The company traces its roots to the Chicago Board Options Exchange, which was established in 1973 to create a centralized market for listed options; over the years the business expanded through organic growth and strategic acquisitions to become a multi-asset, multi-venue operator.

