Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 11,924 Shares of Flutter Entertainment PLC $FLUT

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Flutter Entertainment PLC (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,924 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.09% of Flutter Entertainment worth $41,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Flutter Entertainment by 43.0% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Flutter Entertainment by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Flutter Entertainment by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLUT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Monday, December 29th. Citizens Jmp cut their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $275.00 to $195.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum lowered Flutter Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flutter Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.15.

Flutter Entertainment Price Performance

NYSE FLUT opened at $106.24 on Friday. Flutter Entertainment PLC has a one year low of $99.96 and a one year high of $313.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $174.32 and a 200 day moving average of $223.35. The company has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.02, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.37). Flutter Entertainment had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. Flutter Entertainment’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Flutter Entertainment PLC will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Flutter Entertainment

Here are the key news stories impacting Flutter Entertainment this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several Wall Street firms kept “buy”/”overweight” stances and continue to see meaningful upside despite trimming targets, signalling continued conviction in Flutter’s long‑term position (analysts cite competitive strengths and attractive risk/reward). TipRanks story

Several Wall Street firms kept “buy”/”overweight” stances and continue to see meaningful upside despite trimming targets, signalling continued conviction in Flutter’s long‑term position (analysts cite competitive strengths and attractive risk/reward). Positive Sentiment: Top-line growth remains solid: revenue rose ~25% year‑over‑year in the quarter, showing demand expansion even as profitability is under pressure. Earnings press release

Top-line growth remains solid: revenue rose ~25% year‑over‑year in the quarter, showing demand expansion even as profitability is under pressure. Neutral Sentiment: Annual Report and Accounts 2025 published — useful for detailed financials and accounting disclosures but not market moving on its own. GlobeNewswire

Annual Report and Accounts 2025 published — useful for detailed financials and accounting disclosures but not market moving on its own. Neutral Sentiment: Some outlets note a small EPS beat versus a narrow consensus (Zacks view) but that contrasts with broader consensus misses — mixed signals on the quarter depending on which benchmark you use. Zacks

Some outlets note a small EPS beat versus a narrow consensus (Zacks view) but that contrasts with broader consensus misses — mixed signals on the quarter depending on which benchmark you use. Negative Sentiment: Disappointing Q4 results and weak FY‑2026 guidance: EPS missed broader consensus (reported $1.74 vs. an often‑cited $2.11 consensus) and revenue was below estimates; management forecasted materially softer profit growth for 2026, citing U.S. market headwinds. This guidance shortfall is the primary driver of the stock decline. Reuters

Disappointing Q4 results and weak FY‑2026 guidance: EPS missed broader consensus (reported $1.74 vs. an often‑cited $2.11 consensus) and revenue was below estimates; management forecasted materially softer profit growth for 2026, citing U.S. market headwinds. This guidance shortfall is the primary driver of the stock decline. Negative Sentiment: Operational headwinds in the U.S.: high NFL hold and promotional missteps reduced betting volumes and customer engagement, and management said customer growth moderated while market share slipped in Q4. These are concrete execution risks for FanDuel, Flutter’s largest profit driver. LegalSportsReport

Operational headwinds in the U.S.: high NFL hold and promotional missteps reduced betting volumes and customer engagement, and management said customer growth moderated while market share slipped in Q4. These are concrete execution risks for FanDuel, Flutter’s largest profit driver. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction and analyst re‑pricing: shares dropped sharply after the report and multiple brokers cut price targets (examples include Needham, Benchmark, Truist, BTIG, Citizens/JMP, Barclays and Oppenheimer), reflecting a re‑rating of near‑term earnings power. That repricing increases downside risk near term. Benzinga roundup

Flutter Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Flutter Entertainment plc is a global sports betting and gaming company that operates a portfolio of consumer-facing brands and digital platforms. The company’s primary activities include online sports betting, casino gaming, poker, and daily fantasy sports, delivered through web and mobile applications as well as retail betting locations in select markets. Flutter focuses on product development, customer acquisition and engagement, and compliance with local gambling regulations across the jurisdictions where it operates.

Flutter’s brand portfolio includes well-known names in different regional markets, such as FanDuel in the United States, PokerStars, Betfair, Paddy Power and Sky Betting & Gaming in Europe and elsewhere.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.