Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 6,489 Shares of Hubbell Inc $HUBB

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,489 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.21% of Hubbell worth $46,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Hubbell during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,691,000. Troy Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Hubbell in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,540,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 2nd quarter valued at $132,286,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,655,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $712,484,000 after purchasing an additional 226,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the second quarter worth $68,164,000. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 2,245 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.60, for a total value of $1,123,847.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 2,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,161.40. The trade was a 44.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 2,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.73, for a total value of $1,362,221.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 2,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,508.16. This trade represents a 50.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 34,689 shares of company stock valued at $17,407,395 over the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $511.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. Hubbell Inc has a one year low of $299.42 and a one year high of $533.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $487.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $454.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.03. Hubbell had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Hubbell has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.150-19.850 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hubbell Inc will post 17.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.07%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HUBB. Morgan Stanley set a $515.00 price objective on Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hubbell from $478.00 to $532.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Hubbell from $465.00 to $481.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Evercore raised their target price on shares of Hubbell from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $529.75.

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE: HUBB) is an industrial manufacturer and distributor of electrical and electronic products serving a range of end markets including commercial and residential construction, industrial, and utility customers. Founded in 1888 by Harvey Hubbell, the company has a long history in electrical innovation and product development and is headquartered in Connecticut. Hubbell designs, manufactures and sells components and systems that enable the distribution and control of electrical power and provide lighting solutions for indoor and outdoor environments.

The company’s offerings span a broad portfolio of products used by contractors, utilities, original equipment manufacturers and facility owners.

