Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. $WSM

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 244,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 11,487 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of Williams-Sonoma worth $47,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,107,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 184.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 861,236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $167,927,000 after purchasing an additional 558,311 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,741,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $284,532,000 after buying an additional 407,929 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,736,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $283,686,000 after buying an additional 401,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 44.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,256,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $205,317,000 after acquiring an additional 389,548 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $205.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.64. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.07 and a 12-month high of $222.00.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 16th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.04%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP Karalyn Yearout sold 767 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.16, for a total transaction of $157,357.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,715,497.76. The trade was a 5.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.39, for a total value of $7,258,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 806,537 shares in the company, valued at $167,267,708.43. This represents a 4.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WSM shares. Evercore set a $215.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. UBS Group set a $175.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Free Report)

Williams‑Sonoma, Inc is a specialty retailer focused on the home and culinary markets, best known for premium cookware, kitchen tools and home furnishings. The company traces its roots to a single cookware store founded by Chuck Williams in 1956 in Sonoma, California, and has evolved into a multi‑brand home furnishings and housewares business. Its merchandise mix spans cookware and kitchen electrics, tabletop and food prep items, furniture, bedding, lighting and decorative accessories designed for both everyday use and higher‑end interiors.

The company operates a portfolio of consumer brands that target distinct segments of the home market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.