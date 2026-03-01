Synchrony Financial $SYF Stock Position Raised by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 746,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,359 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.21% of Synchrony Financial worth $53,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 34.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,595,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $907,356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494,741 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,307,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,194,000 after purchasing an additional 406,796 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,542,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,236,000 after purchasing an additional 333,093 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the second quarter worth $299,360,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 48.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,349,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,001,000 after buying an additional 1,416,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.32, for a total transaction of $289,280.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 32,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,350.08. The trade was a 10.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Curtis Howse sold 52,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.32, for a total value of $3,800,849.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 94,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,812,254.72. The trade was a 35.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $92.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.11.

Synchrony Financial Trading Down 6.7%

Shares of SYF stock opened at $69.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.43. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $40.54 and a 1 year high of $88.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.16. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.100-9.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 6th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 12.92%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) is a consumer financial services company that specializes in providing point-of-sale financing and private-label, co-branded and branded credit card programs. The company serves as a payments and lending partner to retailers, digital merchants and service providers, offering consumer financing solutions designed to drive customer engagement and sales. Synchrony also operates a direct bank that offers deposit products, including savings accounts and certificates of deposit, which support its funding and customer-facing product suite.

Its core product set includes private-label and co-branded credit cards, general-purpose credit cards, installment loan programs and promotional financing options that are integrated into merchants’ checkout experiences.

