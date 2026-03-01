Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in Corpay, Inc. $CPAY

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,397 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.20% of Corpay worth $39,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPAY. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corpay during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Corpay in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corpay by 100.0% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in Corpay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Corpay in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently commented on CPAY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Corpay from $379.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Corpay from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Corpay from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Corpay from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $378.00 price target on shares of Corpay in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corpay currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.79.
Insider Buying and Selling at Corpay
In other Corpay news, Director Steven T. Stull purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $314.98 per share, with a total value of $2,519,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 29,241 shares in the company, valued at $9,210,330.18. This trade represents a 37.66% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Alissa B. Vickery sold 1,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total value of $610,063.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,180 shares in the company, valued at $781,857. This trade represents a 43.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 5.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Corpay Trading Down 2.9%
Shares of NYSE:CPAY opened at $324.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $324.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.57. The company has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.82. Corpay, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.84 and a fifty-two week high of $375.61.
Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $6.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Corpay had a net margin of 23.62% and a return on equity of 37.13%. Corpay’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.36 earnings per share. Corpay has set its FY 2026 guidance at 25.500-26.500 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.520 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current year.
Corpay Company Profile
Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) is a global payments and fintech company that provides businesses with tools to manage, move and optimize corporate spend. The company focuses on commercial payments, foreign exchange and cross-border transactions, aiming to simplify treasury operations and reduce friction in business-to-business payments through technology-driven solutions.
Its product offering includes payment processing and accounts payable automation, corporate and virtual card programs, expense management tools, and foreign-exchange hedging and execution services for international payments.
