Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in Corpay, Inc. $CPAY

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,397 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.20% of Corpay worth $39,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPAY. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corpay during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Corpay in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corpay by 100.0% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in Corpay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Corpay in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Corpay alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on CPAY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Corpay from $379.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Corpay from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Corpay from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Corpay from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $378.00 price target on shares of Corpay in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corpay currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corpay

In other Corpay news, Director Steven T. Stull purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $314.98 per share, with a total value of $2,519,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 29,241 shares in the company, valued at $9,210,330.18. This trade represents a 37.66% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Alissa B. Vickery sold 1,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total value of $610,063.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,180 shares in the company, valued at $781,857. This trade represents a 43.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 5.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corpay Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of NYSE:CPAY opened at $324.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $324.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.57. The company has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.82. Corpay, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.84 and a fifty-two week high of $375.61.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $6.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Corpay had a net margin of 23.62% and a return on equity of 37.13%. Corpay’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.36 earnings per share. Corpay has set its FY 2026 guidance at 25.500-26.500 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.520 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Corpay Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) is a global payments and fintech company that provides businesses with tools to manage, move and optimize corporate spend. The company focuses on commercial payments, foreign exchange and cross-border transactions, aiming to simplify treasury operations and reduce friction in business-to-business payments through technology-driven solutions.

Its product offering includes payment processing and accounts payable automation, corporate and virtual card programs, expense management tools, and foreign-exchange hedging and execution services for international payments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.