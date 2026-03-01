Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 23,596 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 393,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,596 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.20% of American Water Works worth $54,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $344,645,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,227,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,650,543,000 after acquiring an additional 597,916 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 16.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,442,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $478,817,000 after acquiring an additional 494,868 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 81.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,043,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,217,000 after acquiring an additional 469,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 31,955.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 320,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,592,000 after purchasing an additional 319,550 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Water Works Stock Performance

AWK stock opened at $135.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.44. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.28 and a 1 year high of $155.50. The company has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.17.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. American Water Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.020-6.120 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.8275 dividend. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 10th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 58.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $149.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $139.00 in a report on Monday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.89.

American Water Works Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc (NYSE: AWK) is a publicly traded utility company that provides water and wastewater services in the United States. Its core business is the operation, management and maintenance of regulated water and wastewater systems that deliver potable water, collect and treat wastewater, and provide related customer services to residential, commercial and industrial customers as well as municipalities. The company’s operations include water treatment and distribution, wastewater collection and treatment, meter reading and billing, emergency repairs, and long-term infrastructure planning and capital project execution.

In addition to its regulated utility operations, American Water offers complementary nonregulated services and solutions that support system reliability and customer needs.

