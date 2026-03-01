Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 9,200 Shares of CMS Energy Corporation $CMS

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.20% of CMS Energy worth $43,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMS. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CMS Energy by 5.8% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 244,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,888,000 after buying an additional 13,481 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 346,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,401,000 after buying an additional 24,071 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 379.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 61,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,532,000 after buying an additional 48,954 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 769.5% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 27,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 24,356 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 76,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,616,000 after buying an additional 30,061 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on CMS Energy from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on CMS Energy from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Bank of America set a $82.00 price objective on CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CMS Energy from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John G. Russell sold 14,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total transaction of $1,129,735.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 131,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,966,276. This trade represents a 10.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Diane Leopold acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.70 per share, with a total value of $153,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 2,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,382.30. This trade represents a 260.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CMS opened at $77.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.29 and its 200 day moving average is $72.47. CMS Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $67.71 and a fifty-two week high of $78.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.47.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.54%.The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. CMS Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.900 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.59%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS) is an energy company based in Jackson, Michigan, whose principal business is the regulated utility operations of its subsidiary, Consumers Energy. The company is primarily focused on providing electric and natural gas service to customers in Michigan, operating the generation, transmission and distribution infrastructure necessary to deliver energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Jackson, CMS Energy conducts its core activities within the state and is regulated by state utility authorities.

Through Consumers Energy and related subsidiaries, CMS Energy develops, owns and operates a portfolio of generation assets and delivers a range of customer-facing services, including electricity and natural gas supply, grid management, energy efficiency programs and demand-response offerings.

Featured Stories

