Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $46.11 Million Holdings in Ferguson plc $FERG

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,578 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Ferguson worth $46,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FERG. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in Ferguson during the first quarter worth approximately $310,000. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in Ferguson by 22.7% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson in the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Ferguson Trading Down 1.6%

FERG opened at $260.62 on Friday. Ferguson plc has a fifty-two week low of $146.00 and a fifty-two week high of $271.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $247.14 and its 200 day moving average is $240.14.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

Ferguson ( NYSE:FERG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.25). Ferguson had a return on equity of 35.73% and a net margin of 6.28%.During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FERG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ferguson from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Ferguson from $262.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.62.

View Our Latest Report on FERG

About Ferguson

(Free Report)

Ferguson (NYSE: FERG) is a multinational distributor specializing in plumbing and heating products and related building supplies, serving professional contractors, builders and industrial customers. The company supplies a broad range of products used in residential, commercial and infrastructure projects, including pipes and fittings, valves and controls, HVAC equipment, waterworks materials, plumbing fixtures, pumps and accessories, as well as complementary electrical and specialty product lines.

Ferguson operates a network of branches and distribution centers that provide inventory, logistics and value-added services to trade customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FERG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.