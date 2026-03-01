Headwater Capital Co Ltd Increases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Headwater Capital Co Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 233.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 333,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,000 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 19.8% of Headwater Capital Co Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Headwater Capital Co Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $81,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tradewinds LLC. raised its position in Alphabet by 2,134.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 45,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,984,000 after purchasing an additional 43,080 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 31.3% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 354,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,345,000 after buying an additional 84,553 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 157,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth approximately $900,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,164,341 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $206,542,000 after acquiring an additional 42,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $311.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $321.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.36. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.66 and a 12-month high of $350.15.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $113.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 7.77%.

Alphabet News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOG. KeyCorp set a $370.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $365.00 target price (up from $355.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $300.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.90.

Get Our Latest Report on Alphabet

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.30, for a total value of $867,569.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,962 shares in the company, valued at $2,798,832.60. This trade represents a 23.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.30, for a total transaction of $10,637,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,211,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,945,705.60. The trade was a 1.45% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 2,112,482 shares of company stock worth $119,145,289 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.

Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.