Rohm Co. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Short Interest Down 38.7% in February

Rohm Co. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 6,192 shares, a decrease of 38.7% from the January 29th total of 10,106 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,766 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 3,766 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Rohm Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of ROHCY opened at $18.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.95. Rohm has a 12-month low of $7.49 and a 12-month high of $18.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 1.14.

Rohm (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $813.36 million for the quarter. Rohm had a negative net margin of 7.27% and a negative return on equity of 1.07%.

Rohm Company Profile

Rohm Co, Ltd., trading in the U.S. as OTCMKTS:ROHCY, is a Japanese semiconductor manufacturer headquartered in Kyoto, Japan. Established in 1958, the company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of a wide range of electronic components. Its product portfolio encompasses analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits, power management devices, discrete semiconductors, optoelectronics and a variety of passive components including chip resistors and capacitors.

Rohm’s semiconductor offerings serve applications across automotive, industrial, computing, communications and consumer electronics markets.

