Intech Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy $ES

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 268.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,933 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $4,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ES. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 40.8% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 30,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 8,984 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Eversource Energy by 115.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 87.9% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 58,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 27,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 155.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John Y. Kim sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $441,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,780.23. The trade was a 32.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John M. Moreira sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $576,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 43,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,579.10. The trade was a 15.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,211,079. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Eversource Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.90.

View Our Latest Analysis on Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $76.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.04. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $76.41. The firm has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 11.18%. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-4.950 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.86%.

Eversource Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES) is a publicly traded, regulated energy company headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. The company’s core business is the delivery and transmission of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of New England. Eversource operates transmission and distribution networks, maintains electrical infrastructure, responds to outages and storms, and manages natural gas pipeline and distribution systems in the regions it serves.

Eversource serves customers primarily in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire, operating through locally regulated utility subsidiaries that administer customer service, billing, meter reading and localized operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.