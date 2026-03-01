Masco Corporation $MAS Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 556,367 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,755 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.27% of Masco worth $39,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MAS. Rossby Financial LCC increased its position in shares of Masco by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 370 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Masco during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in Masco by 114.5% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the second quarter worth about $37,000. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masco Price Performance

Shares of Masco stock opened at $71.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.57. Masco Corporation has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $79.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.75, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Masco had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 856.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Masco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.300 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Masco Corporation will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Masco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masco

In other news, CAO Heath M. Eisman sold 747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.92, for a total value of $53,724.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,719.20. The trade was a 5.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAS has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (down from $76.00) on shares of Masco in a report on Monday, December 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Masco from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Masco in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore set a $78.00 price target on Masco in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.94.

About Masco

Masco Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. Founded in 1929 and headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, the company has evolved from a small door‐bell manufacturer into a diversified enterprise serving both residential and commercial markets. Over its history, Masco has grown through a combination of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions, building a portfolio of well-recognized brands.

The company’s product offerings are organized into two primary segments.

