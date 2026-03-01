Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in International Paper Company $IP

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,045,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,568 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.20% of International Paper worth $48,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in shares of International Paper by 0.8% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,341,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,638,000 after buying an additional 17,643 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in International Paper by 7.8% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 30,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC grew its holdings in International Paper by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of International Paper by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 284,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. now owns 14,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper Price Performance

IP stock opened at $43.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.43. International Paper Company has a twelve month low of $35.56 and a twelve month high of $57.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. International Paper had a negative net margin of 14.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. The business’s revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Paper Company will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

IP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Argus decreased their price target on International Paper from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 22nd. UBS Group downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Truist Financial set a $48.00 target price on International Paper in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on International Paper from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.25.

View Our Latest Report on International Paper

Insider Buying and Selling

In other International Paper news, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail bought 50,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.98 per share, with a total value of $1,999,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,000. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Paper is a global producer of renewable fiber-based products, focused primarily on pulp, paper, and packaging. The company manufactures containerboard and corrugated packaging used for shipping and retail display, as well as a range of specialty papers and pulp products that serve industrial, consumer goods, and e-commerce customers. Its product portfolio is oriented toward large-scale packaging solutions, tissue and paper grades, and raw pulp for a variety of manufacturing uses.

Founded in 1898, International Paper is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, and is one of the largest and longest-established companies in the forest products sector.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper Company (NYSE:IP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.