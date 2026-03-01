Teledyne Technologies Incorporated $TDY Stake Boosted by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 276.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 5,742 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $4,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 51 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Rexford Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 52.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 78 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 193.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 85 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TDY shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $645.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $567.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $620.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $579.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $643.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, Vice Chairman Jason Vanwees sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.46, for a total value of $1,576,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 2,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,666,936.24. The trade was a 48.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael T. Smith sold 2,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.00, for a total value of $1,533,249.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 47,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,390,688. The trade was a 4.96% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,750. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TDY opened at $680.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $598.02 and its 200-day moving average is $558.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $419.00 and a 12 month high of $691.87.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $6.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 10.08%. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.52 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.450-23.850 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.40-5.500 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE: TDY), headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California, is a diversified industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and supports sophisticated electronic systems, instruments and imaging products. Founded in 1960 by Henry Singleton and George Kozmetsky, Teledyne has grown into a multinational provider of high-performance equipment and software for commercial, scientific and government customers. Its offerings are used in markets that include aerospace and defense, marine, industrial manufacturing, environmental monitoring and scientific research.

The company operates through businesses that develop precision instrumentation, digital imaging products, engineered systems and aerospace and defense electronics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.