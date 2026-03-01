Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Genuine Parts Company $GPC

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 324,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,806 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.23% of Genuine Parts worth $44,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GPC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,661,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,015,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 142.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 529,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,213,000 after purchasing an additional 310,715 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,309,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,099,776,000 after purchasing an additional 260,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 119.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 403,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,966,000 after purchasing an additional 219,524 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of GPC opened at $119.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.80. The firm has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 258.84 and a beta of 0.74. Genuine Parts Company has a 12-month low of $104.01 and a 12-month high of $151.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.24). Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 0.27%.The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.0625 per share. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 895.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on GPC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Evercore set a $160.00 target price on Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.57.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC) is a global distributor of automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and business products with a history dating back to 1928. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company operates a broad distribution network and retail presence serving repair shops, independent retailers, industrial customers and commercial accounts. Its business model centers on stocking and delivering a wide range of parts and supplies to support aftermarket and maintenance needs across multiple end markets.

Genuine Parts conducts its operations through several well-known operating groups and subsidiaries.

