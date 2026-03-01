Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 6,570 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 237,523 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 6,570 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of Expedia Group worth $50,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 150 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rossby Financial LCC lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 103.8% in the third quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 161 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Expedia Group by 212.7% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 172 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Madhumita Moina Banerjee sold 1,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.00, for a total transaction of $258,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,916 shares in the company, valued at $752,328. This trade represents a 25.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of EXPE opened at $215.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.01 and a 12 month high of $303.80. The company has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.63.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The online travel company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.46. Expedia Group had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 72.23%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EXPE shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. UBS Group set a $266.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Expedia Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $244.00 price target on Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.55.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE) is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third‑party partners. The company’s platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

