Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 250.90 and traded as high as GBX 275.20. Legal & General Group shares last traded at GBX 271.33, with a volume of 19,768,391 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 249 to GBX 263 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 200 to GBX 210 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 258.40.

Legal & General Group Stock Down 1.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.18, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 265.33 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 250.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.84, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.31.

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 15th. The financial services provider reported GBX 2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Legal & General Group had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 0.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Legal & General Group Plc will post 24.2376446 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John Kingman purchased 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 265 per share, for a total transaction of £1,643. Also, insider Laura Wade-Gery acquired 944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 265 per share, for a total transaction of £2,501.60. In the last three months, insiders purchased 10,913 shares of company stock valued at $2,797,634. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments. The LGRI segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; and longevity insurance products. The LGIM segment offers index fund management; active fixed income funds and liquidity funds; active equity management; solution and liability driven investment; multi-asset funds; corporate pension scheme solutions; and real assets.

