IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report)'s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $33.59, but opened at $39.05. IonQ shares last traded at $40.9880, with a volume of 19,315,069 shares traded.

Key IonQ News

Here are the key news stories impacting IonQ this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on IONQ shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of IonQ in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of IonQ in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of IonQ in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of IonQ from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.45.

IonQ Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.28. The company has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 2.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at IonQ

In other IonQ news, Director Kathryn K. Chou sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 60,839 shares in the company, valued at $3,346,145. This represents a 7.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Teuber, Jr. acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.38 per share, for a total transaction of $115,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 9,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,270.94. This trade represents a 46.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,781 shares of company stock valued at $1,525,804. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IonQ

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IONQ. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of IonQ by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 134,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 14,898 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in IonQ in the first quarter valued at about $630,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IonQ by 106.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 57,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 29,513 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of IonQ by 24.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 450,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,932,000 after buying an additional 87,428 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in shares of IonQ by 30.3% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 46,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 10,881 shares in the last quarter. 41.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. It also provides contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing hardware systems; maintenance and support services; and consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on quantum computing systems.

