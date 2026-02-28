Rosenblatt Securities Upgrades Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) to Strong-Buy

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

PLTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. CICC Research boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.96.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ PLTR traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $137.19. 59,252,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,752,596. Palantir Technologies has a 52 week low of $66.12 and a 52 week high of $207.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.11 billion, a PE ratio of 217.77, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $159.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.94.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 36.31%.The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 17,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $2,331,809.36. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 392,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,467,716.40. This trade represents a 4.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 168,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $22,465,494.88. Following the transaction, the insider owned 642,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,953,343.92. This represents a 20.72% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,054,279 shares of company stock valued at $142,212,233. 9.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, United Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

