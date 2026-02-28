John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.01 and traded as high as $37.54. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $37.51, with a volume of 22,648 shares changing hands.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.89.
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 11th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.3%.
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE: BTO) is a closed-end management investment company sponsored by John Hancock Investment Management, a division of Manulife Investment Management. Since its inception in August 2004, the fund has sought to deliver total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. As a publicly traded fund, it offers investors access to a diversified portfolio of financial services companies that might otherwise require direct equity investments or specialized mandates.
The fund primarily invests in common stocks, preferred stocks and convertible securities issued by companies in the banking, insurance, brokerage and specialty finance sectors.
