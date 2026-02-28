Millennium Investment & Acquisition (OTCMKTS:MILC) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Millennium Investment & Acquisition Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:MILC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.0002. Millennium Investment & Acquisition shares last traded at $0.0002, with a volume of 14,000 shares.
Millennium Investment & Acquisition Stock Performance
About Millennium Investment & Acquisition
Millennium Investment and Acquisition Co Inc (ticker: MILC)MILC has three assets:1) Activated Carbon (AC) plant located in Kawaihae, Hawaii2) SMC Global (SMC) – India financial services firm3) Approximately $2 million of cash and short term investments (zero debt)Investors in MILC can gain exposure to Alternative Energy and India which are two potentially appealing investment allocation sectors.
