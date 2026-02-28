Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

AGYS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Agilysys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Wall Street Zen cut Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Agilysys in a report on Monday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Agilysys in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.40.

Get Agilysys alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Agilysys

Agilysys Stock Down 1.6%

AGYS stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.17. 429,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,402. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.45 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.95. Agilysys has a 52 week low of $63.71 and a 52 week high of $145.25.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $80.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.07 million. Agilysys had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Agilysys will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Agilysys

In related news, Director Melvin L. Keating purchased 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $83.62 per share, with a total value of $25,086.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 35,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,927,285.34. This represents a 0.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGYS. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Agilysys by 419.5% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilysys by 118.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Agilysys by 215.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

About Agilysys

(Get Free Report)

Agilysys, Inc is a publicly traded technology company (NASDAQ: AGYS) that specializes in providing software and services to the hospitality industry. The company’s solutions span property management, point-of-sale, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics and mobile guest engagement. These offerings are designed to streamline hotel and resort operations, enhance guest experiences and improve financial performance for clients across the lodging, gaming, cruise, senior living and higher-education markets.

Agilysys delivers its portfolio through both cloud-based and on-premises deployments, enabling hoteliers and hospitality operators to select the infrastructure model that best aligns with their operational requirements and IT strategies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.