Patriot Gold (OTCMKTS:PGOL) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.07 and traded as high as $0.0837. Patriot Gold shares last traded at $0.0837, with a volume of 15,200 shares.

Patriot Gold Trading Down 5.3%

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.05.

Patriot Gold Company Profile

Patriot Gold Corp (OTCMKTS: PGOL) is a mineral exploration and development company focused on precious metals in North America. The company seeks to identify and advance high-potential gold and silver targets through strategic property acquisitions and systematic exploration. Patriot Gold trades publicly under the ticker symbol PGOL on the OTC Markets.

The company’s core activities encompass the acquisition of exploration-stage properties, geological mapping, sampling and drilling programs aimed at delineating mineral resources.

