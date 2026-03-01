3EDGE Dynamic Hard Assets ETF (NYSEARCA:EDGH) Short Interest Down 55.9% in February

3EDGE Dynamic Hard Assets ETF (NYSEARCA:EDGH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 22,282 shares, a decline of 55.9% from the January 29th total of 50,579 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 126,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 3EDGE Dynamic Hard Assets ETF stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in 3EDGE Dynamic Hard Assets ETF (NYSEARCA:EDGH) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,453 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 6,075 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned about 1.98% of 3EDGE Dynamic Hard Assets ETF worth $3,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

EDGH stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.58. 29,621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,724. 3EDGE Dynamic Hard Assets ETF has a 1 year low of $24.76 and a 1 year high of $35.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.10.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.3577 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 116.0%.

The 3EDGE Dynamic Hard Assets ETF (EDGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed asset allocation fund that invests in various hard assets. The fund seeks capital appreciation and limits losses depending on market conditions. EDGH was launched on Oct 3, 2024 and is issued by 3Edge.

