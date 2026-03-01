Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC) Short Interest Down 53.6% in February

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 582,647 shares, a decrease of 53.6% from the January 29th total of 1,254,631 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,141,629 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,141,629 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DBC. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. 48.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:DBC traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.10. The stock had a trading volume of 467,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,982. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.24. Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund has a 52 week low of $19.84 and a 52 week high of $25.69.

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund Company Profile

