Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) Short Interest Update

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,662,509 shares, an increase of 59.0% from the January 29th total of 1,674,460 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,749,669 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,749,669 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Koninklijke Philips

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 50,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 222.8% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 100,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 69,608 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 490.9% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 106,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 88,869 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,727,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter worth about $451,000. 13.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Koninklijke Philips Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of PHG traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.96. 464,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,269,857. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.34. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $21.48 and a 1 year high of $33.44.

Koninklijke Philips Increases Dividend

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.20. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a $1.013 dividend. This represents a yield of 318.0%. This is a boost from Koninklijke Philips’s previous annual dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PHG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Weiss Ratings raised Koninklijke Philips from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE: PHG), commonly known as Philips, is a Dutch multinational company focused on health technology. Founded in Eindhoven in 1891, the company evolved from a diversified electronics manufacturer into a specialist in healthcare products, systems and services. Philips is legally registered in the Netherlands and operates globally, supplying equipment and solutions to hospitals, clinics, healthcare providers and consumers across Europe, the Americas and Asia.

Philips’ principal activities center on medical technologies and personal health.

