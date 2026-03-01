PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF $PULS Shares Purchased by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 347,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,707 shares during the period. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $17,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 667.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. 72.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PULS stock opened at $49.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.94 and a beta of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.72. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.34 and a 12 month high of $49.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1844 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF’s dividend payout ratio is currently -112.98%.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation. PULS was launched on Apr 5, 2018 and is managed by PGIM.

