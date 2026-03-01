Brokerages Set Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN) PT at $52.88

Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.8750.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SLGN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Silgan from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Silgan in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Truist Financial set a $50.00 target price on Silgan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Zacks Research raised Silgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of Silgan in a report on Friday, February 6th.

Get Silgan alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SLGN

Silgan Stock Performance

Shares of Silgan stock opened at $48.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.34 and a 200 day moving average of $42.91. Silgan has a 12 month low of $36.15 and a 12 month high of $57.04.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Silgan had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Silgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.700-3.900 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Silgan will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Silgan Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Silgan’s payout ratio is currently 29.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 173,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,411,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in Silgan by 238.4% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 69,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after buying an additional 48,967 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 7.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 825,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,486,000 after acquiring an additional 55,288 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Silgan by 26.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 186,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,088,000 after acquiring an additional 39,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 647,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,072,000 after acquiring an additional 66,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Silgan Holdings Inc (NYSE: SLGN) is a leading supplier of rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods manufacturers. The company’s core business activities center on the design, production and distribution of metal and plastic containers, closures and dispense systems. Silgan serves a broad array of end markets, including food and beverage, home and personal care, health care and industrial products, providing both standard and custom packaging formats.

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Silgan has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to establish a global manufacturing footprint.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.