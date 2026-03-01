Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,442 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GGM Financials LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Kilter Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $70.24 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.14 and a twelve month high of $70.55. The company has a market capitalization of $217.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.01 and its 200 day moving average is $62.36.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

