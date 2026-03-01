SharkNinja, Inc. $SN Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lowered its stake in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 138,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299,430 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in SharkNinja were worth $14,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of SharkNinja by 21.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,995,000 after purchasing an additional 12,851 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in SharkNinja in the 1st quarter worth about $369,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in SharkNinja by 169.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 505,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,147,000 after buying an additional 317,730 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in SharkNinja by 7.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 50,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SharkNinja during the first quarter valued at about $656,000. 34.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SharkNinja alerts:

SharkNinja Stock Down 3.2%

SN stock opened at $122.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.78. The company has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.41. SharkNinja, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $133.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SharkNinja ( NYSE:SN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. SharkNinja had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. SharkNinja’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. SharkNinja has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SharkNinja in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $128.00 target price on shares of SharkNinja in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen cut SharkNinja from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of SharkNinja in a report on Monday, December 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.78.

View Our Latest Research Report on SharkNinja

SharkNinja Profile

(Free Report)

SharkNinja (NYSE: SN) is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of innovative small home appliances under the Shark® and Ninja® brands. The company’s product portfolio spans floorcare, cleaning and home environment products, including upright, cordless and robotic vacuum cleaners, steam mops and air purifiers. In the kitchen category, SharkNinja offers a broad range of cooking and food preparation solutions, such as countertop ovens, air fryers, multicookers, blenders and coffee makers. Its products are positioned to deliver user-friendly performance, innovative features and durable design for everyday household tasks.

Founded in 1998 as Euro-Pro Operating LLC, the company initially focused on the European market before expanding its presence in North America.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SharkNinja Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SharkNinja and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.