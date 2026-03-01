Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Applied Digital Corporation $APLD

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 274,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,149 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Digital were worth $6,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in Applied Digital in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Digital during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Digital by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Digital by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the period. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Chuck Hastings sold 45,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $1,773,718.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 388,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,979,508.04. This represents a 10.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas S. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total value of $385,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 200,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,741,105.86. This represents a 4.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 244,593 shares of company stock worth $9,003,278 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APLD opened at $27.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.54. Applied Digital Corporation has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $42.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.82. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of -50.50 and a beta of 7.25.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APLD. Texas Capital upgraded Applied Digital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Applied Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Freedom Capital raised shares of Applied Digital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ: APLD) is a technology company specializing in the development and operation of large-scale digital infrastructure and sustainable Bitcoin mining solutions. Through its integrated platform, the company designs, builds and manages turnkey data center facilities while also providing comprehensive hosting services for cloud, colocation and enterprise computing needs. Applied Digital’s modular approach to facility design enables rapid deployment of capacity and streamlined integration of power, cooling and network connectivity.

In addition to its data center business, Applied Digital operates a network of Bitcoin mining sites that leverage vertically integrated capabilities, including hardware procurement, mining farm engineering, energy management and real-time performance monitoring.

